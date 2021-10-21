Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 13,251 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.8% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.75. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

