Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 80,140 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.49% of Cadiz worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

