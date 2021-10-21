Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

