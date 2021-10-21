Legal & General Group Plc Buys 18,077 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 175.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

