Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

