Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

