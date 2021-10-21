Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of FB Financial worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $6,130,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.99 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

