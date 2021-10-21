Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCP stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

