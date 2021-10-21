Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

