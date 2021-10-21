Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Agilysys worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

