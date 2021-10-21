Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

