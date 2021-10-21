Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Tivity Health worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $6,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $5,067,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tivity Health by 432.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Truist lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

