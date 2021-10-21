Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Scholastic worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scholastic by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Scholastic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scholastic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.