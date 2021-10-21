Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of James River Group worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

JRVR stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

