Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Standex International worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXI stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

