Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 190.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

