Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Trustmark worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 56.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

