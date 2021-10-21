Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of The Aaron’s worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.