Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.02 Million Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of US Ecology worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Ecology by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2,072.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. On average, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

