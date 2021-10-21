Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Griffon worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Griffon by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

