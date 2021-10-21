Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,651 shares of company stock valued at $47,292,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $622.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.57.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

