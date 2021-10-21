Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOR stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

