Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,688 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

