Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,312 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of National Vision worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

National Vision stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

