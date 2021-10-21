Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,312 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of National Vision worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period.
National Vision stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.
National Vision Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.