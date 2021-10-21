Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $26,217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $6,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $8,739,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $6,711,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Xometry stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

