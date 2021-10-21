Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC opened at $33.67 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

