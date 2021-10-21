Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of TransAlta worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

TransAlta stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

