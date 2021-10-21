Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Calavo Growers worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.12 million, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

