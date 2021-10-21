Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,739 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of NewMarket worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $375.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

