Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,928 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,884 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

