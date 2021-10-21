Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,465 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Fidus Investment worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $1,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $663,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

