Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,028 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of APOG opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $997.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

