Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,940 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

