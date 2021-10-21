Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,778 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Kraton worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

