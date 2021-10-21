Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,052 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

