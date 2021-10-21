Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,357 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

