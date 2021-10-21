Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,017 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Green Plains worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

