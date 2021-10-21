Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,147 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Varex Imaging worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

