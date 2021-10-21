Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,283 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Guess? worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Guess? by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guess? by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guess? by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.