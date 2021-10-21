Legal & General Group Plc Sells 32,786 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,786 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

