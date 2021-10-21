Legal & General Group Plc Sells 47,916 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of PennantPark Investment worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $98,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.