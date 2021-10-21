Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,030 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Codexis worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

