Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,372 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

