Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,878 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Genesco worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

GCO stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

