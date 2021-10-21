Lendefi Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $6,052.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

