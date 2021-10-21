Lendingblock (LND) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $19.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 788,480,777 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

