LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $150.12 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

