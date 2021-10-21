Lepricon Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $1.02 million and $13,469.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

