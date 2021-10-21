Leslie Stretch Sells 31,862 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,081,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,080,819.56.

On Friday, August 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 1,572,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

