Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 5.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.49. 42,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,801,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after buying an additional 1,057,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,484,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

